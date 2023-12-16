Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,766 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,993 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,583,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,035,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

