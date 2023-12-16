Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 385 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,198,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 2,030 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $233,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,350 shares of company stock worth $12,466,960. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.2 %

ICE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.16 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

