Central Bank & Trust Co. Takes $65,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 567 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Global Payments by 46.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.18. 4,237,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,977,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.96.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

