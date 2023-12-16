Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.53

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 39338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CENT shares. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is set to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

