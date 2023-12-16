Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,378 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CDAY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. 2,614,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,489. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,280.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.