CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

TSE:CEU opened at C$3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.27. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.30 and a twelve month high of C$4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.06.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$536.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$533.47 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6296296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 20,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total transaction of C$77,775.20. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital decreased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.74.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

