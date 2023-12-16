Charles F. Iv Willis Sells 483 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 483 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $22,952.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 936,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,507,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

WLFC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $65.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $105.75 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Willis Lease Finance

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.