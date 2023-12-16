Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.59.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

