Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the November 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 51.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,193,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE remained flat at $0.29 during trading on Friday. 221,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,513. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Popcornflix Comedy, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

