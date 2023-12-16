Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,180.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,271.47. 256,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,994. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,346.35. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,066.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,006.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

