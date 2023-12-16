Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Paul Korus Sells 1,250 Shares

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 948,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,522. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.11. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.99.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

CHRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

