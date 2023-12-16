Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in November

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the November 15th total of 546,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

CHUEF stock remained flat at $12.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Chubu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

