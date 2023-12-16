Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,472. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

