CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $10.67

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.21. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.
CI Financial Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CI Financial Increases Dividend
CI Financial Company Profile
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
