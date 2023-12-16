CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $10.67

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $11.21. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

CI Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Increases Dividend

CI Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.24%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 256.52%.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.