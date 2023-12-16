Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 349,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. New Street Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

