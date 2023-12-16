Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Trimmed by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.56. 12,213,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,573,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

