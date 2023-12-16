Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,143,000 after buying an additional 565,226 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,213,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,019. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

View Our Latest Report on Citizens Financial Group

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.