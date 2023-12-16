CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,937 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.15% of CME Group worth $110,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CME Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NASDAQ CME traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $206.73. 4,737,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.62. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

