CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank downgraded CNX Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNX Resources

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36. CNX Resources has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNX Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 4.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 105,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 186,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 38.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.2% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 422,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.