Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.86% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $295,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,098,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,923,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after acquiring an additional 473,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after acquiring an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $738,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTSH. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.81.

Shares of CTSH traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,262. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $76.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

