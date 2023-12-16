Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

PTA opened at $18.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46.

Get Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.