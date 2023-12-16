Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,346,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,909,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

