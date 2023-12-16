Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

