Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $57.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.65.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $77.34.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 610.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

