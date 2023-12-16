Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.54

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $70.83, with a volume of 1616815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190,687 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 632.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,116,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,883,000 after buying an additional 1,827,365 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,653,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,829,000 after buying an additional 1,823,394 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $87,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23,489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,905,000 after buying an additional 1,421,560 shares in the last quarter.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

