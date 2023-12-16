Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises approximately 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $91,598.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 85,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $294,278.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,141.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

CVLT traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $78.08. 554,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.90 and a beta of 0.59. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

