Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the November 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFRUY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CFRUY opened at $13.86 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This is a boost from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

