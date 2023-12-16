Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Bought by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,762,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after buying an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 1,709,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after buying an additional 1,400,875 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

SBS opened at $14.31 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

