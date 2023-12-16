Comparing Hayward (HAYW) and Its Competitors

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hayward to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hayward and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hayward $1.31 billion $179.35 million 45.97 Hayward Competitors $1.77 billion $160.62 million 37.50

Hayward’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hayward. Hayward is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayward 0 4 3 0 2.43 Hayward Competitors 66 178 254 20 2.44

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hayward and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hayward currently has a consensus price target of $13.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. As a group, “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies have a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Hayward’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hayward has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of shares of all “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayward shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of shares of all “Refrigeration & service industry machinery” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hayward and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayward 6.74% 8.00% 3.46% Hayward Competitors 8.92% 18.04% 6.60%

Volatility & Risk

Hayward has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hayward’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hayward peers beat Hayward on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems. It sells its products through specialty distributors, retailers, and buying groups. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

