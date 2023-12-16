Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. Sells 14,041 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $328,559.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,914 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $95,345.04.

On Friday, December 8th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $9,740.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,463 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $154,788.85.

On Monday, December 4th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,592 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $63,011.52.

On Friday, December 1st, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 6,768 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $161,416.80.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 3,954 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $91,337.40.

On Monday, November 20th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 11,125 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $262,883.75.

On Thursday, October 5th, Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $43,464.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 33,402 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $605,244.24.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,980. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $569.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 370.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

