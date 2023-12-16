COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

COMSovereign Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COMS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. COMSovereign has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies, a wireless transmission technology that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

