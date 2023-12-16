Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.21.

NYSE:CAG opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,380 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,769,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 35.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,951,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,920,000 after buying an additional 657,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

