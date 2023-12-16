Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,266 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $232.93. 3,936,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $150.90 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

