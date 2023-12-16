Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 205 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,058,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.39. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

