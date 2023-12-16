Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $88.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,666,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.