Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Booking by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Booking by 22.7% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

Booking stock traded up $38.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,479.12. The company had a trading volume of 904,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,052.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,969.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

