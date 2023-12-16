Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,941,000 after buying an additional 560,296,873 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,346,000 after buying an additional 1,444,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,422,000 after buying an additional 1,007,135 shares during the last quarter.

IEUR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,503. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

