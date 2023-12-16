Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.0% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $52.19. 21,720,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

