Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 10.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.80% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $14,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 418,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

