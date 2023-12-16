Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,303 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IR traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.84. 4,784,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

