Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,788,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,707,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,915,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,607. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $48.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

