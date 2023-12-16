Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.8% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.8 %

Citigroup stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,156,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,732,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

