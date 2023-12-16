Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $386.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,310. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.13. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

