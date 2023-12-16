Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,369,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,353. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

