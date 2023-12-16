Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 498,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.40. 7,523,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,380. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

