Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.54. 291,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

