Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,867 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,099. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.