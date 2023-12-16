Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after buying an additional 6,548,396 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,739,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,338. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $253.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $365,577.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $700,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

