Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 18,477 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 15,661,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $563,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,903 shares of company stock worth $1,929,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.