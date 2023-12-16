Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 5,051 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $123.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,842,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10. The firm has a market cap of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.64.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

